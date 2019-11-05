Serafin Torres
Serafin Torres passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore. Serafin was born on July 7, 1942, and was 77 years of age at the time of his passing. Viewing was Nov. 3 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. His rosary and Mass was held Nov. 4 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hood River. Graveside rites followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Serafin Torres falleció el 31 de octubre del 2019 en Legacy Emmanuel Hospital en Portland, Ore. Serafin nació el 7 de Julio de 1942 y tenía 77 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.