Arel Dee Middleton passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Dee was born on Dec. 13, 1930, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on  Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Wasco Cemetery, Wasco, Ore., and a reception will follow at 2 p.m. at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett St. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

