Leone Cochran
Leone Cochran passed away on Sept. 29, 2019, at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore. Leone was born on Jan. 11, 1927, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with graveside to follow at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.