Melchor Nuñez Garcia
Melchor Nuñez Garcia passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, at his daughter’s home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family. Melchor was born on June 30, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Catholic Funeral Mass was held on Friday, Sept. 27 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, The Dalles, OR 97058), and burial followed at Panteón Municipal de Huanímaro in Guanajuato, Mexico. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Melchor Nuñez Garcia falleció en casa de si hija rodeado de familia el 25 de septiembre del 2019 en The Dalles, Ore. Melchor nació el 30 de junio de 1937 y tenía 82 años de edad cuando falleció. Su misa fue el viernes 27 de septiembre de 2019 en la iglesia católica St. Peter’s, The Dalles y fue enterrado en el panteón Municipal de Huanímaro en Guanajuato, Mexico. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.