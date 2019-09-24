Marian (Liz) Hill

Marian Elizabeth (Liz) Hill, born in Hood River, Ore., passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, in Texarkana, Texas. A service to honor Marian’s life and mourn her passing is planned for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. She will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Oscar Stenberg III will officiate her service and for friend and family unable to attend, it will be shared via Anderson’s Tribute Center Facebook Live. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

