Tragically, Wyatt James Smith (age 14) and Matthew Kellogg (age 41) drown while fishing at Brownlee Reservoir on the Snake River in Eastern Oregon on July 27, 2020. Services are planned for both as follows:
Viewing and visitation, 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Graveside service for Matthew, 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery; graveside service for Wyatt is planned for noon on Aug. 1 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
A communal gathering for Wyatt and Matthew will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 @ Hood River County Fairgrounds.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.