Joyce Osbourn
Joyce Katherine Osbourn passed away on Aug. 25, 2019, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Joyce was born on June 17, 1953, and was 66 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4-8 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jacob Grossmiller
Jacob “Jake” F. Grossmiller, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Aug. 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
May Klantchnek
Anna May Klantchnek of Hood River, Ore., passed away at the age of 93 on Aug. 21, 2019, at home with family by her side. May was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Missoula, Mont. Services to honor May’s life are planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.