Laurie "Hoss" Campbell
Laurie “Hoss” Hartman Campbell passed away Nov. 19, 2018, at Portland’s St. Vincent Medical Center. Hoss was born on Aug. 7, 1938, and was 80 years of age at the time of his passing.
An open house celebration of life for Hoss will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 2290 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eileen Willis
Eileen Willis passed away on July 29, 2019, at Partner’s in Care Hospice Home in Bend, Ore. Eileen was born on July 18, 1937 and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Celebrant Timothy Willis will lead her services and burial will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Norman Mayer
Norman Mayer passed away on May 24, 2019, at his home at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Norman was born on Sept. 14, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center The family will host dinner and drinks in Norm’s honor immediately following the memorial at Taqueria, 1210 13th St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or Fish Food Bank, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.