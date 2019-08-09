Norman Mayer
Norman Mayer passed away on May 24, 2019, at his home at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Norman was born on Sept. 14, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. The family will host dinner and drinks in Norm’s honor immediately following the memorial at Taqueria, 1210 13th St., Hood River. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or Fish Food Bank, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donnell Smith
Donnell Jefferson Smith was born March 31, 1923, in Altadena, Calif., and passed away April 1, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. Memorial contributions may be made to La Clinca (One Community Health) c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, OR 97058. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at United Church of Christ, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joe Armstrong
Joseph “Joe” Harvey Armstrong, age 76, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away July 30, 2019. A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, Ore. A potluck will follow at Dufur City Park.
Frank Phelps
Frank L. Phelps, age 81, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at a local hospital Aug. 7, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Lifeline Baptist Church in The Dalles, Ore., on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Helen Gurnsey
Helen Faye Gurnsey passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, at Providence Hood River Medical Center in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born on Jan. 22, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at Mt. View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.