Sally Palmer
Sally Palmer passed away on Aug. 12, 2019, at her home in Ocean Park, Wash. Sally was born on May 2, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ronald Baker
Ronald Lee Baker, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at a local hospital. A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 from 2-6 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles, with Dan Shefield officiating. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Sheridan Webb
Sheridan Lee Webb, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Aug. 8, 2019. A viewing was scheduled from 2-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Family directed services are planned for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at The Dalles Salvation Army.
Bradley Bowen
Bradley Burdick Bowen, age 61, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Aug. 3, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Gathering Hall, with Pastor Joe officiating.