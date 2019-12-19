Jimmie Oates
Jimmie Howard Oates passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Jimmie was born on Nov. 25, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, Hood River. A light lunch reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Clay Jennings
Clay Jennings, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall.