Jose Torres Arias
Jose Carlos Torres Arias passed away at home on Dec. 7, 2019, in Odell, Ore. Carlos was born on May 31, 1946, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing.
Catholic funeral services are as follows: Viewing and vigil were on Dec. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center; Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with graveside rites following at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jose Carlos Torres Arias falleció en casa el 07 de Diciembre del 2019 en Odell, Ore. Carlos nació el 31 de mayo de 1946 y tenía 73 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Andy Anderson
Clarence Julian “Andy” Anderson, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 4, 2019. Burial was on Dec. 7 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. A celebration of life was also held Dec. 7 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, with Military Honors.
Helen Ranstrom
Helen L. Ranstrom passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born on Jan. 28, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 305 Ninth St., Hood River. A reception will follow. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday Dec. 13 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
to leave a note of condolence for the family.