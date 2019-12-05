Randall Bell
Randall John Bell passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Randy was born on March 15, 1957, and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing. Services to celebrate Randy’s life and mourn his passing are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at The Bowe Theater at Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. At 2 p.m., a time of continued sharing, food and fellowship will take place at the Hood River Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jack Thienes
John “Jack” Thienes passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Jack was born on Dec. 11, 1925, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Shilo Inn, 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Coleen Johnson
Coleen Debra Johnson, age 65, a resident of Warm Springs, Ore., passed away at a local hospital Nov. 27, 2019. Services were held Nov. 29 at Spencer Libby & Powell Gathering Hall and Warm Springs Long House.
Burial is at Lower Seekseequa County Cemetery, Warm Springs. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements.
Zoa Ropp
Zoa Grace Ropp, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 28, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. A family directed memorial is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at The Life In Christ Center, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles.
Tammy McClain
Tammy Gay Allen McClain passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. Tammy was born on Feb. 22, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Husum Church of God, 211 Main St., Husum, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Russel Foster
Russel Thomas Foster, age 91, resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 30, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
A family directed memorial will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at The Seventh Day Adventist Church, The Dalles.