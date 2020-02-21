Brett Requa
Brett William Requa passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family. He was born June 23, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned to celebrate Brett’s life and mourn his passing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jacob Veldhuisen
Jacob Veldhuisen passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, in Hood River, Ore., with his family beside him. He was born Oct. 27, 1930, and was 89 years old. A life celebration is planned for Friday, March 6 at the First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave., Eugene, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Chanda Rodriguez
Chanda Michelle (Gardner) Rodriguez passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1973, and was 46 years old at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Oregon City Elks Club. Email stories or memories to Elmo725730@aol.com.
Gloria Kennedy
Gloria Kennedy passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, at Adventist Health Portland in Portland, Ore. Gloria was born on April 16, 1936, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Interment will follow the service at Mosier Cemetery, State Road, Mosier, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.