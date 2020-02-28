Doris Anderson
Ora “Doris” Anderson passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at Flagstone Senior Living Memory Care Unit in The Dalles, Ore. Doris was born on July 13, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. She will be interred with her husband, Harold “Hal” Anderson, who passed away five days prior, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hal Anderson
Harold “Hal” L. Anderson passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Hal was born on Sept. 13, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. He will be interred with his wife, Ora “Doris” Anderson, who passed away five days after his passing, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bill Cannon
William (Bill) M. Cannon was born on Feb. 21, 1933, and died peacefully at home in Hood River, Ore., on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at his home at 642 Highline Road, Hood River, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Please RSVP by March 14 to snellgrove@gorge.net. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honors Team. Light refreshments will be served. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.