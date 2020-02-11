Judy Johansson
Lorene “Judy” Walker Johansson, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 5, 2020. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Graveside services are planned for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at IOOF Cemetery (Parklawn), 2565 3 Mile Road, The Dalles.
Philip Brady III
Philip “Phil” Lawrence Brady III of Hood River, Ore., passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 7, 1947, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Phil’s life is planned for March 14 at the Crag Rat Hut, 960 Crag Rat Road, Hood River. Please RSVP to 1-971-313-8095. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jacob Veldhuisen
Jacob Veldhuisen passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, in Hood River, Ore., with his family beside him. He was born Oct. 27, 1930, and was 89 years old. Jacob will be buried at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, Ore. A life celebration is planned for Friday, March 6 at the First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave., Eugene, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Proctor
John Proctor passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. John was born on Sept. 29, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.