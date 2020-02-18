Melva Earl
Melva Marie Earl, age 90, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., passed away Feb. 12, 2020. A viewing was held and burial was planned for Feb. 18 at Grass Valley Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ted Sabey
Theo “Ted” Duane Sabey, age 87, a resident of Vancouver, Wash., previously of Sherman County, Ore., passed away Feb. 7, 2020. Services are planned for Saturday, Feb. 29 at 12:30 p.m.; meet at the Sherman County Fair Grounds. The processional will leave at 12:45 p.m. for the 1 p.m. graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery on Fraser Road, a half-mile north of Crites Lane, Moro, Ore. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Grass Valley Pavilion, Grass Valley, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Chanda Rodriguez
Chanda Michelle (Gardner) Rodriguez passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1973, and was 46 years old at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Oregon City Elks Club. Email stories or memories to Elmo725730@aol.com.
Laura Comini
Laura Ann Comini passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Laura was born on June 4, 1934, and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th St., The Dalles. A reception will follow. Interment will be private at IOOF 3 Mile Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bill Cannon
William (Bill) M. Cannon was born on Feb. 21, 1933, and died peacefully at home in Hood River, Ore., on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at his home, 642 Highline Road, Hood River, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Please RSVP by March 14 to snellgrove@gorge.net. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honors Team. Light refreshments will be served. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.