Gilbert Goss
Gilbert “Buck” Marvin Goss passed away on April 6, 2019, at his home in Parkdale, Ore. Gilbert was born on April 18, 1933, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family. Donations can be made to the Mt. Hood Town Hall or Hood River Church of Christ, care of Anderson’s.
Beverly Hewett-Fretz
Beverly Joy Hewett-Fretz of Mosier, Ore., passed away on March 14, 2019, at the age of 92. Services to celebrate Beverly’s life and mourn her passing will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Valley Christian Church, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
