Will Hloucha
Will Hloucha passed away on March 30, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Will was born on Sept. 9, 1970, and was 48 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing was held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. The rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, April 6 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic cemetery and then a reception will be held back at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Cade
James Robert Cade, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 31, 2019, at a local hospital. Graveside service with Navy honors is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Ken Chandler
Ken Chandler passed away April 1, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Ken was born March 20, 1955, and was 64 years old at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held on April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Hood River Alliance Church. A full obituary will appear in a later edition.
