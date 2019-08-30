Iva Hickey
Iva Elenor Hickey, age 88, a resident of Portland, Ore., and previously of the Columbia River Gorge area, passed away at a care facility on Aug. 24, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Wesley Jensen
Wesley David “Dave” Jensen passed away on Aug. 3, 2019 at home in Hood River, Ore. Dave was born on Aug. 5, 1928 and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or WAAM (Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum) C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave Hood River, OR) in Dave’s name. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virgil Choate
Virgil “Virg” Choate passed away at home on Aug. 14, 2019 in The Dalles, Ore. Virgil was born March 5, 1935 and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. A Celebration of Virg’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Ore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to these organizations dear to Virg’s heart C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center – Celilo Chapel (204 E. 4th Street The Dalles, OR 97058). The Dalles Community Flag Program with checks made payable to Boy Scout Troop 398 (P.O. Box 1610, The Dalles, OR 97058), Providence Hospice of the Gorge or the Celilo Cancer Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Teunis Wyers
Teunis J. Wyers passed away on Aug. 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by family in White Salmon, Wash. Teunis was born in Hood River, Ore. on April 4, 1946 and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Teunis has practiced law in The Columbia River Gorge for 43 years. Teunis was a life-long resident of The Columbia River Gorge with deep connections to both sides of the river so there are two services to honor his life and mourn his passing and friends are invited to attend one, or the other or both.
Hood River: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19 at Anderson’s Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue Hood River, Oregon 97031 https://www.andersonstributecenter.com/memorials/teunis-j--wyers/3956784/index.php.
White Salmon: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22 at Tin Roof Barn 984 WA-141 White Salmon, Washington 98672 https://atinroofbarn.com/.