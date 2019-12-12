Robert McCracken
Robert Eugene McCracken, age 87, long time resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 4, 2019. He will be buried in a private service at IOOF Cemetery, The Dalles. Condolences may be mailed to or dropped off at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Cheryle Mathias
Cheryle Lynn Mathias passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Cheryle was born on Oct. 23, 1948, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. A committal service is planned for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.