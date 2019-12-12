Robert McCracken

Robert Eugene McCracken, age 87, long time resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 4, 2019. He will be buried in a private service at IOOF Cemetery, The Dalles. Condolences may be mailed to or dropped off at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, OR 97058.

Cheryle Mathias

Cheryle Lynn Mathias passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Cheryle was born on Oct. 23, 1948, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. A committal service is planned for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.