Dennis Carter
Dennis Carter passed away on Jan. 9, 2020 at his home in Hood River, Ore. Dennis was born on March 30, 1950, and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life with potluck reception will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Community Building at Hood River Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Patti Pratt
Patricia Ann “Patti” Pratt passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Patti was born on March 29, 1942, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. A rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and a viewing and time to visit with family will follow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A light lunch and time for continued sharing will be held at the church reception hall immediately following. Patti’s urn will be placed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery mausoleum following the reception at approximately 1 p.m. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Brewster
Donald Lee Brewster, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 13, 2020. Funeral services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 18 in the Spencer, Libby & Powell gathering hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery.