Floyd Miller
Floyd Eugene Miller passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Floyd was born on Sept. 23, 1941, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Memorial services with military honors are planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Celebrant Timothy Willis will lead the service, with military honors performed by the Oregon Army Honors Team. Floyd’s urn committal will be when weather permits at the Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Brewster
Donald Lee Brewster, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 13, 2020. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Spencer, Libby & Powell gathering hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery.