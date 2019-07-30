LaVern Treichel
LaVern Hazel Treichel passed away on July 3, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She was born July 1, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale, Ore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PHRM Hospital Scholarship fund. Donations may either be sent c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center or directly to Providence Foundation, PO Box 149, Hood River, OR 97031. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Karon Anson
Karon E. Anson passed away on July 27, 2019, at her home in White Salmon, Wash. Karon was born on July 15, 1953, and was 66 years of age at the time of her passing. A time to celebrate Karon’s life and mourn her passing is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.