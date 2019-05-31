Kirsten Kleinsmith
Kirsten Anne LaDue Kleinsmith passed away on Sept. 19, 2018, surrounded by family, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was 51 years of age at the time of her passing. All are invited to a celebration of life memorial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Crag Rat Hut, 960 Crag Rat Hut Road, Hood River; guests are invited to bring a dessert to share. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Wilson
Charles Thomas Wilson, age 84, a resident of Lyle, Wash., passed away at home on May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Lyle Celebration Center, with Pastor Les Haarstad officiating. Burial will follow at Lyle Balch Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Ted Brown
Theodore “Ted” C. Brown of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Kona Community Hospital of Kealakekua, Hawaii. Ted was born on May 9, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Pascual Ortiz-Zavala
Pascual Ortiz-Zavala passed away on May 17, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Pascual was born on June 1, 1970, and was 48 years of age at the time of his passing. A funeral mass was held on May 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hood River, Ore., with graveside rites at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
■
Pascual Ortiz-Zavala falleció en Providence Portland Medical Center el 17 de mayo del 2019 en Portland, Ore., y tenía 48 años de edad cuando falleció. Un tiempo de velación se llevara a cabo el miércoles 29 de mayo de las 6-8 p.m. en Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Una misa fúnebre para Pascual se llevara a cabo a las 2 p.m. en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s, Hood River. Procederemos a sepultar en el panteón católico St. Mary’s.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.