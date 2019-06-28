Dorinne McKeown
Dorinne McKeown passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor. She was 92. Dorinne was born May 10, 1927. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. She will be interred at Idlewild cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Hood River County Education Foundation, 1011 Eugene St., Hood River, OR, 97031, or Hood River Adopt a Dog, P.O. Box 475, Hood River, OR, 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maybelle West
Maybelle Harriet West passed away on June 19, 2019 at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Maybelle was born on March 14, 1916 and was 103 years of age at the time of her passing. A service will be held at Hawks Ridge (1795 8th Street Hood River, OR) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.
Memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of the Gorge C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Oregon, 97031).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alvin Still
Alvin “Butch” L. Still, age 77, a resident of Hood River, passed away at his home on Monday, June 24, 2019. Memorial services will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 6 at 2 p.m. in Hood River, Ore. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Wy’East Fire District or Heart of Hospice. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements.
