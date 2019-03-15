Bill Kennedy
Bill Leroy Kennedy of Mosier, Ore., passed away on March 8, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Bill was born on Jan. 16, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing.
A service to celebrate Bill’s life and mourn his passing is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Bill will be laid to rest in the family plot at Mosier Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow Bill’s services at The Mosier Grange. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kathryn Miller
Kathryn F. Miller passed away on March 12, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Kathryn was born on March 23, 1931, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.