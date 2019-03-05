David Clark
David Clear Clark passed away Feb. 22, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. He was born May 11, 1966, and was 52 years of age at the time of his death.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. on May 11 (David’s birthday) at St. Peter’s Landmark, 405 Lincoln St., The Dalles, Ore. A reception will follow at the Sunshine Mill Winery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com or the family blog, thebigwavedaveblog.blogspot.com, to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William Trent
William Dewey Trent passed away on March 3, 2019, at Providence Portland in Portland, Ore.
A celebration of William’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Hood River Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Gardner Funeral Home in White Salmon, Wash., is in care of the arrangements. A full obituary to follow.
