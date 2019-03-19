Vaililo Moran
Vaililo L. “Lilo” Moran passed away on March 15, 2019, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Wash. Lilo was born on March 9, 1971, and was 48 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations to assist with funeral costs; go towww.gofundme.com/g6ygvg-medical.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol Barnum
Carol Barnum, 77, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Feb. 7, 2019. She was born on Aug. 10, 1941. A memorial service will be held on March 20 at 11 a.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Dalles Habitat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William Hulse
A memorial reception for W.L. “Bill” Hulse will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on March 31 at the Riverside Room at Flagstone Senior Living, 3325 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles, Ore. A private family graveside service will be held on April 1. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of the arrangements.
Charlotte Barnett
Charlotte Lenore Barnett, age 101, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and formerly of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away at a local care facility March 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at First Baptist Church, 122 Mill St., Grass Valley, Ore,, with Pastor Keeney, officiating; burial to follow at Grass Valley Cemetery. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
George Ronfeld
George Henry Ronfeld, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, passed away March 16, 2019. Graveside services with Pastor Tyler Beane officiating will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
