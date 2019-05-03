Tom Gibbons
Tom R. Gibbons passed away on April 13, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Tom was born on June 26, 1946, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception will follow in the church basement. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Leone Howell
Leone Mildred Howell, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 29, 2019, at a local care facility. A family directed celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on May 19 at The Dalles Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church, 3601 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Shawn Conner
Kathryn Christine “Shawn” Conner passed away on April 18, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Shawn was born on Oct. 10, 1966, and was 52 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held from 2–5 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Floral Building, 3020 Wy'east Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
