David Phelps
David Patrick Phelps, 67, passed away Oct. 28, 2019. A memorial service for Dave will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Hood River Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. A public viewing and time to greet family is planned from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marlys Krein
Marlys Krein passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 87 at her home in The Dalles, Ore. She was born on Dec, 22, 1931. Services to celebrate her life and mourn her passing are as follows:
Viewing and visitation, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; graveside committal, 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Dalles I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery; memorial service and reception, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles.
Barbara Hawley
Barbara Hawley peacefully passed away with Hospice support, surrounded by family. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.