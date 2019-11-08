John Rath
Raymond John Rath passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, at his home in Kennewick, Wash. John was born on April 14, 1945, and was 74 years of age. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road. Private interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Mauroni
Mary Emma Mauroni passed away on Oct. 13, 2019. Mary was born on Jan. 3, 1926, and was 93 years of age. Catholic funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charlie Swisher
Charles “Charlie” Hadley Swisher, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away Oct. 24, 2019. A celebration of life is being planned for Dec. 7; details are pending and will be posted when confirmed. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.