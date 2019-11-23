Steven Gates
Steven "Steve" Timothy Gates passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Steven was born on Feb. 13, 1950 and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing.
An open house will take place at the Gates family home (26 Prospect Ave, Hood River, Oregon, 97031) on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be served.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara Beardsley
Barbara Jean Beardsley passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Barbara was born on Jan. 26, 1938 and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 29, 2919 at Spirit of Grace Church (1140 Tucker Road Hood River, OR 970312). In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Barbara’s name, C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave Hood River, OR 97031), to Spirit of Grace Church, FISH Food Bank or The Beardsley Family Scholarship Fund.
Randy Bell
Randall John Bell passed away on Nov.14, 2019 at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Randy was born on March 15, 1957 and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing.
Services to celebrate Randy’s life and mourn his passing are planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at The Bowe Theater at Hood River Valley High School (1220 Indian Creek Rd, Hood River, OR 97031). At 2 p.m., a time of continued sharing, food and fellowship The Hood River Elks Lodge (304 Cascade Ave, Hood River, OR 97031).
Mickey Stubbs
Longtime Hood River resident “Mickey” Stubbs passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Nampa, Idaho. She was born Dec. 7, 1921, and would have been 98 years old.
A celebration of Mickey’s life will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon at Spirit of Grace Church, Tucker Road, Hood River. A reception will follow.
Brett Requa
Brett William Requa passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 at his home in The Dalles, Ore. surrounded by family. He was born June 23, 1965 and was 54 years of age at the time of his passing.
Services are planned to celebrate Brett’s life and mourn his passing will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Riverside Community Church 317 State St, Hood River, Ore. 97031.
