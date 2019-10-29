Marlys Krein
Marlys Krein, born Dec. 22, 1931, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 87, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Graveside committal will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Dalles I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery. A celebration of Marlys’ life will be at 2 p.m., also on Nov. 2, at Gateway Church, The Dalles, and a reception will immediately follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara Hawley
Barbara Dee Hawley passed away Oct. 8, 2019, in Sprinfield, Ore. She was born March 28, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Mauroni
Mary Emma Mauroni, of Parkdale, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born Jan. 3, 1926, and was 93 years old at the time of her passing. A rosary and vigil will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.