Clifford Alexander
Clifford Alexander of Cook, Wash., passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at OHSU Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Clifford was born on Dec. 28, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Native American funeral burial rites were planned for 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of White Swan, Wash., on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Celia Smith
Maria Celia Smith passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 4, 2019, at her home in Odell, Ore. Celia was born on June 8, 1960, and was 59 years of age at the time of her passing. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with a reception to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave. Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joyce Allen
Joyce Mahar Allen passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, at Flagstone in The Dalles, Ore. Joyce was born on Dec. 15, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. A service for Joyce will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Travis Cooper
Travis Lawrence Cooper passed away tragically at OHSU Hospital on Sept. 4, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1988, and was 30 years old. A celebration of Travis’ life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 21 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Patricia Thomsen
Patricia JoAnne Thomsen, age 86, a resident of Portland, Ore., and previously of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 14, 2019. Funeral services are planned, pending confirmation from the priest, for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Chapel, with burial to follow at St. Peters Cemetery, The Dalles. Please see Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website for updated service information.