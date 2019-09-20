Marian Hill
Marian Hill passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, in Texarkana, Texas. Marian was born on Nov. 24, 1926, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing.
A memorial service for Marian will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with a graveside to follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 VanHorn Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barney Spielman
Richard Karl “Barney” Spielman, aka Santa, passed away with family by his side July 31, 2019, at Providence Down Manor of Hood River, Ore. Barney was born on Dec. 22, 1945, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1624 N.E. Hancock St., Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.