Annette Mays
Annette G. Mays, of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at Oregon’s Veteran Home in The Dalles, Ore. Annette was born on Nov. 6, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Services to celebrate Annette’s life and mourn her passing are planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at Hood River Vallley Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eileen Moreau
Edythe “Eileen” Ryf Moreau was born May 28, 1932, and passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, in Baker City, Ore. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wasco, Ore. (807 Barnett St.). A luncheon at the Wasco parish hall will be held at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at the Moro Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mark Macnab
Mark Gerard Macnab, age 60, a resident of Moro, Ore., passed away Dec. 27, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco.