Floyd Miller
Floyd Eugene Miller passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Floyd was born on Sept. 23, 1941, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Memorial services with military honors are planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Celebrant Timothy Willis will lead the service, with military honors performed by the Oregon Army Honors Team. Urn committal will be when weather permits at The Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jacob Veldhuisen
Jacob Veldhuisen, long-time resident of Eugene, Ore., passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Jacob was born on Oct. 27, 1930 and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Services with military honors are tentatively planned at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, Ore., with the date and time to be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Norah King
Norah Olga King passed away Jan. 9, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Norah was born on May 24, 1961, and was 58 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Brett Requa
Brett William Requa passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family. He was born June 23, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned to celebrate Brett’s life and mourn his passing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.