Lee Williams
George Lee Williams II passed away on Dec. 30, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. Lee was born on Aug. 23, 1953, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Lee’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jimmie Oates
Jimmie Howard Oates passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Jimmie was born on Nov. 25, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, Hood River. A light lunch reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.