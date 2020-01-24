Mark Willis
Mark Steven Willis, age 44, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away January 20, 2020. A viewing was held on Jan. 24, with graveside services following at the Tygh Valley Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of services.
Jimmie Oates
Jimmie Howard Oates passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Jimmie was born on Nov. 25, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, Hood River. A light lunch reception will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.