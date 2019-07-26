Amy Lively
Amy Jo Lively passed away on July 8, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Amy was born on May 7, 1962, and was 57 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of Amy’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at her sister Joni’s home, 1658 Jeanette Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Anne Franklin
Anne Laura Franklin, age 102, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 21, 2019, at a local hospital. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Family directed services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles.
Thomas Manfull
A celebration of life for Thomas Manfull will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Tabby’s Hole In One Clubhouse, 1850 Country Club Road, Hood River, Ore. Private family services with military honors will precede his celebration of life ceremony. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
