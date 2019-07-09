Norm Mayer
Norm Frederick Mayer passed away on of May 24, 2019, at his Hood River, Oregon residence. He was born Sept. 14, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. The family will host dinner and drinks in Norm’s honor immediately following the memorial at Taqueria, 1210 13th St., between B and C streets. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or Fish Food Bank (C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center). Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Foster
Charles Foster passed away on July 6, 2019, at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Ore. He was born Feb. 29, 1956, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Viewing is planned for Wednesday, July 10 from 4-8 p.m. with Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ronald Cumiford
Ronald Cumiford passed away on July 7, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Ronald was born on May 8, 1939, and was 80 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at First Christian Church of Mosier, with graveside rites to follow at the Mosier Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Schadewitz
John Henry Schadewitz, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and longtime past resident of Kent, Ore., passed away at a local hospital July 2, 2019.
A viewing will be held July 11 from 2-6 p.m. at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles. Graveside services will be held July 12 at 11 a.m. at Kent Cemetery, and a memorial service and potluck dinner will directly follow at Kent Baptist Church.
