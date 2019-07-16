Ollie Herman
Ollie Louise Herman passed away on July 6, 2019, at her home in Mosier, Ore. Ollie was born on April 20, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Funeral service will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22. A graveside service will follow at the Mosier Cemetery, 600 State Road, Mosier, and a reception will immediately follow at the Mosier Grange, 1000 Fourth Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mosier Grange, C/O Lois Root, 1111 Root Road Mosier, OR 97040.Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Owen
Robert A. Owen passed away on July 11, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Robert was born on Nov. 20, 1956, and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Following will be a graveside committal at Odd Fellows Cemeteries of The Dalles-Cherry Heights. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
