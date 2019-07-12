Titus McNulty
Titus McNulty passed away on July 9, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center due to complications from a methamphetamine overdose. Titus was born Jan. 23, 1981, and was 38 years old at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, Ore. In lieu of flowers, Titus' family requests that donations be made to Providence Portland Medical Foundation, earmarked for their Guest House, C/O Anderson's Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave Hood River, OR 97031).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Amy Lively
Amy Jo Lively passed away on July 8, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Amy was born on May 7, 1962, and was 57 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of Amy’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at her sister Joni’s home, 1658 Jeanette Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Cuevas Del Toro
Maria Cuevas Del Toro passed away surrounded by family on July 9, 2019 at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Oregon. Maria was born on May 10, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of her passing.
A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at Anderson’s Tribute Center; a Funeral Mass will follow at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1501 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR, 97031).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Cuevas Del Toro falleció en Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital rodeada de su familia el 9 de Julio de 2019 en Hood River, Oregon. Maria nació el 10 de Mayo de 1965 y tenía 54 años de edad cuando falleció.
Un tiempo de velación se llevara a cabo el Lunes 15 de Julio de 2019 a partir de las 2:00 P.M en Anderson’s Tribute Center antes de su misa fúnebre que comenzara a las 5:00 P.M en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s (1501 Belmont Ave, Hood River, Oregon, 97031).
Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
