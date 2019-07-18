Randee Adams
Randee Adams passed away on June 7, 2019. She was born on Jan. 8, 1944. Randee’s going away party will be held Saturday, July 27 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, from 2-4 p.m.
Thomas Manfull
A celebration of life for Thomas Manfull will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Tabby’s Hole In One Clubhouse, 1850 Country Club Road, Hood River. Private family services with military honors will precede his celebration of life ceremony. Tom’s family would appreciate consideration for a donation for sound proofing material to be installed in Down Manor’s dining room as hearing and those who have experienced hearing loss were important to Tom. This will not only benefit the Down Manor Senior residents, guests and the public. Make donation payable to: Providence Foundation (in the memo box please write: Thomas Manfull Memorial). Send to Down Manor, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031. Donations can also be accepted at the celebration of life. The Thomas Manfull Estate will match all donations made. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bernice Harris
Bernice Leona Harris passed away July 14, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. Bernice was born June 13, 1928, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial for Bernice will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Titus McNulty
Titus McNulty passed away on July 9, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center due to complications from a Methamphetamine overdose. Titus was born Jan. 23, 1981, and was 38 years old at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Suzanne Eddins
Suzanne Jean Eddins, a resident of Nevada and previously of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 13, 2019. A graveside Christian committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at St. Peter Cemetery, The Dalles, with Rev. Father Maag officiating. A reception will follow in the St. Peter Parish Hall. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Melissa Crofoot
Melissa Leah Haley Crofoot, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home July 13, 2019. A viewing was held on July 18. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, with Clyde Sanda Officiating.Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
