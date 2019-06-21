Dorinne McKeown
Dorinne McKeown passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor. She was 92. Dorinne was born May 10, 1927. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. She will be interred at Idlewild Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Hood River County Education Foundation, 1011 Eugene St. Hood River, OR, 97031, or Hood River Adopt a Dog, P.O. Box 475, Hood River, OR, 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Arlene Fosberg
Arlene Carol Fosberg, age 80, a resident of West Linn, Ore., passed away in a hospital June 13, 2019. Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Kelly Cemetery, Maupin, Ore., with Pastor Tim Morrelli officiating. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
