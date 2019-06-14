Martha May
Martha Blodwen May, age 99, passed away at home June 9, 2019. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17 at IOOF Mausoleum, 1100 18th St., The Dalles, Ore., with Pastor Gigi Siekkenen officiating. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Rodger Schock
Rodger Allen Schock passed away on June 11, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Rodger was born on April 17, 1944, and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Riverview Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, Ore. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Kari
James Kari passed away on June 4, 2019, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. James was born on March 7, 1978, and was 41 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing for James will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Norm McCafferty
Gale “Norm” Norman McCafferty passed away June 6, 2019, as his home surrounded by family. Norm was born Nov. 13, 1950, and was 68 years old at the time of his death. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkdale Fire Department in memory of Norm. Friends are encouraged to join family in celebrating his life with a potluck lunch Saturday, June 22 at Toll Bridge Park from noon to 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Irene Gray
Irene Marcella Gray, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home June 10, 2019. Graveside Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday June 17 at IOOF Cemetery 1100 18th St. The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.