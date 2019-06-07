Randy Weatherford
Randolph B. “Randy” Weatherford passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Randy was born on Jan. 13, 1949, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at 7037 Hwy. 30, Mosier, Ore. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Warren Norton
Warren Ralph Norton, age 98, a resident or The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility June 1, 2019. Burial with Military Honors will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at IOOF Cemetery, Goldendale, Wash. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Helen Madsen
Helen Jane Madsen, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 22, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. A family-directed celebration of life is planned for noon on Sunday, June 30 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., with a lunch reception provided (side dishes are welcomed).
Gerol Underhill
Gerol Audrey Underhill, age 89, a resident of Beaverton, Ore., and previously of the Gorge and a local fire marshall, passed away at home on June 3, 2019. Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10 at IOOF Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles, Ore., with Pastor Mike Wilson officiating. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
James McRoberts
James Milton McRoberts passed away on June 1, 2019, at Ashley Manor Senior Living in Hood River, Ore. James was born on April 19, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Graveside rites with military honors are planned for 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at the Black Hills National Cemetery of Sturgis, S.D. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family
