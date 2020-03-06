Agnes Schlichting
Agnes Jean Schlichting, age 91, a resident of Eugene, Ore., and previously of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 28, 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private service, next to her husband, Dr. James R. Schlichting. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Zion Lutheran Church. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Philip Brady III
Philip “Phil” Lawrence Brady III of Hood River, Ore.passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 7, 1947, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Phil’s life is planned for 2–4 p.m. (with military honors at 2:30 p.m.) on Saturday, March 14 at the Crag Rat Hut, 960 Crag Rat Road, Hood River. Please RSVP to 971-313-8095. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Misty Bartsma
Misty Miranda Bartsma, age 27, a resident of Parkdale, Ore., passed away Feb. 26, 2020. Graveside services were held March 5 at Upper Valley Cemetery, Parkdale. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.