Andre Christiansen
Baby Andre Dominic Christiansen passed away March 11, 2020, after a courageous struggle with congenital heart disease. Andre was born on Jan. 18, 2020, and was tenderly cared for by his parents for 53 days until he passed into the arms of Jesus. Andre will be buried at Hartland Cemetery in Lyle, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jim Wandling
Jim Wandling, a long-time resident of the Hood River Valley, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital of Olympia, Wash. Jim was born June 15, 1942, in Portland, Ore. Family has postponed the service for Jim due to concern over the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. Friends are encouraged to leave a note or message of condolence for family at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Jim’s web guestbook will be updated with future service details once determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.